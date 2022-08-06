Have questions about the election process? WUSF is here to help

WUSF Public Media wants to empower voters with the information they need to participate in what could be a challenging election season.

As part of a partnership with public media newsrooms across the country called America Amplified, we plan is to help you navigate changes in election laws, and what you can expect on your ballot.

The form below is where you can ask — and get answers on the mechanics of voting such as voter registration procedures, deadlines for absentee ballots, what to bring to the polling station, new rules and regulations and anything else that will help your vote count.

You can find all our coverage of the midterm elections on our website.

And if you have questions about specific candidates or issues that aren’t answered there, you can share your thoughts on the Citizens Agenda. This feedback helps our Democracy team know what stories and topics you want to see.

We’re listening.