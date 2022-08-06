© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
WUSF Grove - Democracy Logo .png
Democracy 2022
WUSF Public Media is focused on empowering your participation in democracy this election season. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Have questions about the election process? WUSF is here to help

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mary Shedden
Published August 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT
Democracy2022_HearkenYourQuestions_080122.jpg

WUSF Public Media is here to help answer your questions throughout the election season.

WUSF Public Media wants to empower voters with the information they need to participate in what could be a challenging election season.

As part of a partnership with public media newsrooms across the country called America Amplified, we plan is to help you navigate changes in election laws, and what you can expect on your ballot.

The form below is where you can ask — and get answers on the mechanics of voting such as voter registration procedures, deadlines for absentee ballots, what to bring to the polling station, new rules and regulations and anything else that will help your vote count.

You can find all our coverage of the midterm elections on our website.

And if you have questions about specific candidates or issues that aren’t answered there, you can share your thoughts on the Citizens Agenda. This feedback helps our Democracy team know what stories and topics you want to see.

We’re listening.

Tell Us:


Politics / Issues 2022 ElectionsAmerica Amplified
Mary Shedden
I’m the lucky one who guides the WUSF News team as it shares news from across Florida and the 13 amazing counties that we call the greater Tampa Bay region.
See stories by Mary Shedden
