Early voting opens Monday in Hillsborough and later in the week across the Tampa Bay area

Early voting in Hillsborough County opens Monday for the Aug. 23 Florida primary.

It also opens on Saturday for the other counties across the greater Tampa Bay region.

Ballots can be cast in any of the 26 early voting locations across the county, and mail-in ballots can be dropped off in person.

Voters should bring a Florida driver's license, or any other acceptable form of photo ID.

Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said the county is opening the polls earlier in order to allow voters more time to cast their ballots.

"We are a large county and I want our voters to have plenty of options so I keep early voting open for the maximum number of days allowed by law, including two full weekends," Latimer said in a news release.

Early voting runs through Aug. 21, two days before the primary election.