Coronavirus
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Biden's planned visit to Tampa and Orlando are likely off after positive COVID test

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published July 21, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT
Joe Biden
Evan Vucci
/
AP
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after exiting Air Force One, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, July 21.

President Biden was scheduled to appear in Tampa and Orlando on Monday.

President Joe Biden’s trip to Florida next week appeared unlikely Thursday after the White House announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

A White House press pool report said travel has been canceled for at least five days.

Biden was scheduled Monday to attend a National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Orlando and speak at a Democratic National Committee rally in Tampa.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that Biden, 79, who is fully vaccinated, is taking Paxlovid and experiencing “very mild” symptoms.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” Jean-Pierre said in the statement.

Jean-Pierra added that Biden will work in isolation until he tests negative.

“Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work,” Jean-Pierre said.

He's taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. Biden is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Joe Biden Coronavirus COVID-19
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
