A new campaign aims at getting more Black voters to the polls in Florida

Equal Ground, a Black-led political organization aimed at promoting social justice, wants to get more Black voters to the polls.

The organization’s Kristin Fulwylie Thomas says a record-breaking 61 percent of Black voters statewide turned out in 2018. She’d like to meet or exceed that number this year.

“You know Black voters have been key to elections and upholding democracy and we cannot miss the opportunity for all voices to be heard now more than ever," Fulwylie Thomas says.

Voter turnout tends to be lower during midterm elections, but Fulwaylie Thomas says her organization hopes to keep voter numbers up through outreach programs and education that will come as part of their Vote for Black Lives campaign launching this week.

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming primary elections is July 25th. Information about how to register is available on the Leon County Supervisor of Elections' website. Learn more about the local candidates who are running this year by viewing WFSU's candidate forums.

