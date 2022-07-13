The deadline to register to vote in Florida primaries is approaching soon

Primary elections in Florida will take place next month, and the deadline to register to vote is fast approaching.

Voters have until July 25 to register if they want to cast a ballot in the upcoming state and local primary elections. Primary Election Day is on Aug. 23.

State and federal primary elections are closed in Florida, meaning voters may only cast a ballot in their party's primary election. Voters who don't register with a party may not vote in state and federal primary races.

For voters who've already registered, the deadline to change party affiliation is also on July 25.

Local races in some counties — including Leon County — are nonpartisan. In those primary elections, any voter may cast a ballot, regardless of party affiliation. The top two candidates in nonpartisan primary elections advance to the November general election.

Click here to learn more about the primary election candidates seeking local office in Leon County.

“There’s a lot of local races that could potentially be decided in that election," explained Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley. "If you're not part of the Democratic or Republican Party, you will still have a lot to vote on."

How to register?

Residents who are eligible to vote may register online or they may fill out and sign a print registration form before returning it to their county elections office.

To register online, voters must have a valid ID – either a driver’s license or state identification card issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles. If voters don’t have that information, they may print a registration form, complete it and return it to their county elections office.

Eligibility requirements to vote:

U.S. citizen

Legal resident of Florida and the county in which they’re seeking to register

At least 18 years old

Not be a convicted felon without having the right to vote restored

