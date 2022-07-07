© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

St. Petersburg will hold community forums for input into the Tropicana Field redevelopment

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published July 7, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
Man with glasses and wearing a suit speaks at a podium outdoors. To his left is a tree, and an overpass is to his right.
Jack Prator
/
WUSF Public Media
Mayor Ken Welch will hold a series of "Community Conversations" over the next few weeks as he seeks input into the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site.

Mayor Ken Welch will hold a series of "Community Conversations" ahead of establishing a new "request for proposal" in August.

St. Petersburg residents can offer their input into how the city should redevelop the site of Tropicana Field and the Historic Gas Plant District.

Mayor Ken Welch announced Wednesday he will hold a series of "Community Conversations" over the next few weeks.

"Equitable redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District must respond to current economic conditions, challenges and questions facing our St. Petersburg community," Welch said in a press release.

"Public engagement is a key component in ensuring we are responding to residents' needs. I look forward to the opportunity to hear from you about this generational project."

ALSO READ: Timeline: Tropicana Field and the Rays' future in Tampa Bay

Last week, Welch announced he was scrapping the original "request for proposal" that previous mayor Rick Kriseman established for redeveloping the 86-acre site and will craft a new RFP that is expected to be released in August.

During his news conference, Welch said the decision to start over was due in part to the city's need for affordable housing, along with "the need for intentional equity and equitable development as highlighted by the city’s Disparity Study and Structural Racism report."

Welch announced the following dates for the community forums (others will be announced at a later date):

  • Tuesday, July 12: Foundation for a Healthy St. Pete, Lakeview Shopping Center, 2333 34th St. S., 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 19: St. Petersburg College-Gibbs campus, 6605 5th Ave N, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 28: USF St. Petersburg campus, USC Ballrooms, 200 6th Ave S, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Welch will open the forums with remarks, and the public is invited to join experts in conversations around topics including affordable and workforce housing, jobs, and community impact.
Those interested in participating must RSVP on the city's website. Those who can't join in person can provide their input through an online form.

Tags

Politics / Issues Ken WelchSt. PetersburgTampa Bay RaysTropicana Fieldhistoric district
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now