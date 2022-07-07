St. Petersburg will hold community forums for input into the Tropicana Field redevelopment

St. Petersburg residents can offer their input into how the city should redevelop the site of Tropicana Field and the Historic Gas Plant District.

Mayor Ken Welch announced Wednesday he will hold a series of "Community Conversations" over the next few weeks.

"Equitable redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District must respond to current economic conditions, challenges and questions facing our St. Petersburg community," Welch said in a press release.

"Public engagement is a key component in ensuring we are responding to residents' needs. I look forward to the opportunity to hear from you about this generational project."

Last week, Welch announced he was scrapping the original "request for proposal" that previous mayor Rick Kriseman established for redeveloping the 86-acre site and will craft a new RFP that is expected to be released in August.

During his news conference, Welch said the decision to start over was due in part to the city's need for affordable housing, along with "the need for intentional equity and equitable development as highlighted by the city’s Disparity Study and Structural Racism report."

Welch announced the following dates for the community forums (others will be announced at a later date):



Tuesday, July 12: Foundation for a Healthy St. Pete, Lakeview Shopping Center, 2333 34th St. S., 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19: St. Petersburg College-Gibbs campus, 6605 5th Ave N, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 28: USF St. Petersburg campus, USC Ballrooms, 200 6th Ave S, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Welch will open the forums with remarks, and the public is invited to join experts in conversations around topics including affordable and workforce housing, jobs, and community impact.

Those interested in participating must RSVP on the city's website. Those who can't join in person can provide their input through an online form.

