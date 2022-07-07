© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues

Former prosecutor Peter Antonacci will lead Florida's new election crimes office

WFSU | By Valerie Crowder
Published July 7, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
Peter Antonacci sitting in front of a Florida state seal with an American flag to the left
Florida Division of Administrative Hearings
/
flaadminlaw.org
Peter Antonacci has held various public service roles, including former deputy attorney general, county elections supervisor and director of the Division of Administrative Hearings.

Peter Antonacci is a former Broward County elections supervisor and a past statewide prosecutor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has chosen a former prosecutor and county elections supervisor to lead a new statewide office created to investigate voter fraud and implement elections security measures.

DeSantis announced on Wednesday that he's appointed Peter Antonacci to lead the state's new Office of Election Crimes and Security.

Antonacci has a decades-long career in public service. He's served as a statewide prosecutor under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

In 2018, Antonacci was appointed by former Gov. Rick Scott to serve as the Broward County Supervisor of Elections after Scott removed the county’s former elections supervisor from office.

Reaction from Democrats has been mixed. In a statement, state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who's also a Democratic gubernatorial primary candidate, described the appointment as “purely political.”

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, who's also a Democrat, expressed confidence that Antonacci will lead with an "even hand."

“I have had the opportunity to work with Peter as a fellow Supervisor of Elections,” Earley said in a press release. "Peter understands the complexities of election law, and the need for a reserved and judicious application of the power this new office wields.”

Valerie Crowder
Valerie Crowder is a freelance reporter based in Panama City, Florida. Before moving to Florida, she covered politics and education for Public Radio East in New Bern, North Carolina. While at PRE, she was also a fill-in host during All Things Considered. She got her start in public radio at WAER-FM in Syracuse, New York, where she was a part-time reporter, assistant producer and host. She has a B.A. in newspaper online journalism and political science from Syracuse University. When she’s not reporting the news, she enjoys reading classic fiction and thrillers, hiking with members of the Florida Trail Association and doing yoga.
See stories by Valerie Crowder
