© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

'Join us in California': Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published July 3, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT
Man in suit talks at a podium, making a motion with his hand. A number of men and women stand behind him.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
/
AP
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the recent mass shooting in Texas during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Newsom is facing largely unknown opposition in the June 7, 2022, primary election. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

In the ad, the 54-year-old Democrat urges Florida residents to “join us in California.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida.

The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News starting Monday takes shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, while drawing a contrast with California.

Newsom says in the ad that he urges Florida residents to “join us in California.”

Newsom has said he has no interest in running for president, but the ad is sure to stoke speculation that the 54-year-old Democrat is eyeing national office.

Tags

Politics / Issues Gavin NewsomcaliforniaRon DeSantisFlorida
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now