Welch says he is starting over with plans to redevelop the Tropicana Field site

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is going back to step one when it comes to redeveloping the site of Tropicana Field.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Welch announced he's canceling the original "request for proposal" from 2020 and previous mayor Rick Kriseman.

Citing the pandemic, the growing need for affordable housing, and other factors, Welch says "the environment" has changed since the initial request.

"After careful consideration of the original process and proposals, we determined it was prudent to begin a new RFP process," Welch wrote on the city's website.

"Our environment has changed since the original RFP was issued in July of 2020, including a pandemic that changed the way we work and affected the potential need for office space; rising housing prices and rental rates; the need for intentional equity and equitable development as highlighted by the city’s Disparity Study and Structural Racism report; and the need to embrace the Community Benefits model City Council adopted last year."

Welch added that the Tampa Bay Rays' plans — and whether they will stay in St. Petersburg or move elsewhere when their lease expires in 2027 — are another hold-up.

"This is also an important opportunity to bring certainty to the future of the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg," according to a press release. "The Welch administration has spent significant time building and rebuilding relationships with key partners, including City Council, Pinellas County, members of the community and the Tampa Bay Rays. Significant progress is being made with our partners toward developing the right model for the Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment, focused on inclusive progress and equitable development for our entire city."

Welch also said he hopes the Rays will be part of the redevelopment plan, but the city needs certainty a new plan would provide.

The new request will be ready in four to five weeks and Welch says the city hopes to make a decision by the end of the year.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.