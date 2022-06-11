LGBTQ outrage over DeSantis visit to NYC during Pride Month

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to appear before a conservative Jewish leaders in New York City, despite efforts by gay rights advocates to get the event canceled.

LGBTQ groups still raw over the “Don’t Say Gay” law DeSantis championed in his home state are vowing to protest the Republican’s appearance Sunday at the Jewish Leadership Conference.

New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman said it was “outrageous” the Florida governor was speaking during Pride Month and in an area not far from the birthplace of the gay rights movement.

DeSantis campaign spokesman Dave Abrams said the governor “will not be deterred by the radical Left.”

