© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

LGBTQ outrage over DeSantis visit to NYC during Pride Month

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 11, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT
Man in suit makes a point with his hands as he speaks into a microphone. Other people stand behind him.
Marta Lavandier/AP
/
AP
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Miami's Freedom Tower, on May 9, 2022. DeSantis is set to appear before a friendly conference of conservative Jewish leaders in New York City, Sunday, June 12, 2022, despite efforts by gay rights advocates to get the event cancelled.

A New York State senator said it was “outrageous” DeSantis was speaking during Pride Month.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to appear before a conservative Jewish leaders in New York City, despite efforts by gay rights advocates to get the event canceled.

LGBTQ groups still raw over the “Don’t Say Gay” law DeSantis championed in his home state are vowing to protest the Republican’s appearance Sunday at the Jewish Leadership Conference.

New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman said it was “outrageous” the Florida governor was speaking during Pride Month and in an area not far from the birthplace of the gay rights movement.

DeSantis campaign spokesman Dave Abrams said the governor “will not be deterred by the radical Left.”

Tags

Politics / Issues Ron DeSantisPride monthLGBTQLGBTQ issuesDon't Say Gay LawNew York City
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now