Politics / Issues
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2022 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida Democrats push for more support for a proposed special session on gun reform

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published June 8, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT
Aerial of the Florida Capitol seen at dusk
Florida lawmakers have until Friday afternoon to weigh in on holding a special session on gun reform.

A poll would need support from 60 percent of lawmakers in order for the special session to take place.

Florida Democrats are continuing a push for a special session on gun reform measures. Lawmakers have until 3 p.m. Friday to respond to a poll from the Florida Department of State.

It would need support from 60 percent of lawmakers in each chamber for a special session to move forward.

During a press call Tuesday, House Democratic Leader Evan Jenne called the move a “Hail Mary.”

“Even in the face of insurmountable numbers, we still have to try. I’m less concerned with 42 House Dems and 16 Senate Dems. I’m more concerned with 49 dead folks at Pulse. I’m more concerned with dead children at Stoneman and Uvalde," Jenne said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no Republicans had yet signed onto the call for a special session, but Democratic caucus members. said they were holding out hope that could change.

Democrats want to use the proposed session to address issues including universal background checks and regulating high-capacity magazines for rifles.
gun violence
Regan McCarthy
