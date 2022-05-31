© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

Sarasota's Ringling Causeway Bridge will light up for LGBTQ Pride month

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published May 31, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT
Ringling Bridge Pride Month.JPG
City of Sarasota
/
Rainbow colors on the causeway will recognize Pride Month for the LGBTQ community.

The John Ringling Causeway, a half-mile bridge that extends over the Sarasota Bay, will be illuminated for seven days beginning June 1.

The lights of Sarasota’s John Ringling Causeway Bridge will honor LGBTQ Pride Month for seven days beginning Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Transportation updated its policy after it initially denied the city’s request last year.

The bridge will be lit with rainbow-colored lights, a symbol of LGBTQ pride. FDOT had denied requests across the state last year, but revamped its policy after backlash from communities like Sarasota, St. Petersburg, and Jacksonville.

Following the controversy, the state said decisions on future special bridge lighting requests would be in the hands of local governments.

In April, Sarasota city commissioners approved a resolution that identified the days and months the city would like to commemorate this year.

In addition to recognizing Pride month, Sarasota's updated list contains numerous holidays and recognition of awareness months focused on mental health, domestic violence, and cancer, among others.

Cities will have to pass a new resolution each year with the days and months it wants to recognize.

Tags

Politics / Issues SarasotaLGBTQPride month
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now