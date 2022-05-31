Sarasota's Ringling Causeway Bridge will light up for LGBTQ Pride month

The lights of Sarasota’s John Ringling Causeway Bridge will honor LGBTQ Pride Month for seven days beginning Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Transportation updated its policy after it initially denied the city’s request last year.

The bridge will be lit with rainbow-colored lights, a symbol of LGBTQ pride. FDOT had denied requests across the state last year, but revamped its policy after backlash from communities like Sarasota, St. Petersburg, and Jacksonville.

Following the controversy, the state said decisions on future special bridge lighting requests would be in the hands of local governments.

In April, Sarasota city commissioners approved a resolution that identified the days and months the city would like to commemorate this year.

In addition to recognizing Pride month, Sarasota's updated list contains numerous holidays and recognition of awareness months focused on mental health, domestic violence, and cancer, among others.

Cities will have to pass a new resolution each year with the days and months it wants to recognize.

