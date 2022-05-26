© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

US is making COVID antiviral Paxlovid more available at test sites

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published May 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Susan Walsh
/
AP
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

The White House announced more steps to make the treatment more accessible across the U.S. as it projects COVID-19 infections will continue to spread over the summer travel season.

The White House has announced more steps to make the antiviral treatment Paxlovid more accessible across the country as it projects COVID-19 infections will continue to spread over the summer travel season.

The nation’s first federally backed test-to-treat site is opening Thursday in Rhode Island. The site will provide patients with immediate access to the drug once they test positive.

More federally supported sites are set to open in the coming weeks in Massachusetts and New York City, both hit by a marked rise in infections. Next week, the U.S. will send authorized federal prescribers to several Minnesota-run testing sites, turning them into test-to-treat locations.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

