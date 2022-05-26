© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2022 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida passes a condominium safety bill in the wake of Surfside

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 26, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT
Workers pumping water out of the foundation at Surfside
Marta Lavandier
/
AP
Workers pump water out of the foundation of the former Champlain Towers South building, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Surfside. The Eighty Seven Park building is to the south. Parties associated with the building and others have agreed to a settlement of $997 million to compensate the victims and families of those killed when the Champlain Towers South building collapsed nearly a year ago.

Recertification would be required after 30 years — or 25 years if the building is within three miles of the coast — and every 10 years thereafter.

A bill has been sent to Florida's governor that would require statewide recertification of condominiums over three stories tall, in response to the Surfside building collapse that killed 98 people.

The House sent the bill to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.

The House unanimously passed the legislation during a special session on skyrocketing property insurance rates.

The Champlain Towers South was 40 years old and was going through the 40-year-recertification process required by Miami-Dade County when it collapsed last June.

