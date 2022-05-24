Get the latest coverage of the 2022 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.
Tampa Rep. Fentrice Driskell is the new Democratic leader of the Florida House
She is the first Black woman to hold the position.
Florida House Democrats have tapped Rep. Fentrice Driskell as the caucus’s next leader for the 2022-2024 term, the first Black woman to hold the position.
Driskell, of Tampa, will replace current leader Rep. Evan Jenne.
In a statement, Driskell says she's humbled to take on the role.
Her election comes after Rep. Ramon Alexander, who was set to be leader, said he would not seek reelection following allegations that he sexually harassed a former employee of Florida A&M.
Alexander has apologized and has said the interactions were consensual.