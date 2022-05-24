Tampa Rep. Fentrice Driskell is the new Democratic leader of the Florida House

Florida House Democrats have tapped Rep. Fentrice Driskell as the caucus’s next leader for the 2022-2024 term, the first Black woman to hold the position.

Driskell, of Tampa, will replace current leader Rep. Evan Jenne.

In a statement, Driskell says she's humbled to take on the role.

Her election comes after Rep. Ramon Alexander, who was set to be leader, said he would not seek reelection following allegations that he sexually harassed a former employee of Florida A&M.

Alexander has apologized and has said the interactions were consensual.