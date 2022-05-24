© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2022 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Tampa Rep. Fentrice Driskell is the new Democratic leader of the Florida House

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 24, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
House Democrats Leader Florida
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
State Rep. Fentrice Driskell speaks as Democratic lawmakers and invited speakers hold a press conference to oppose a special legislative session targeting vaccine mandates, on Nov. 15, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee. Florida House Democrats on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, have selected Driskell as the caucus's next leader for the 2022-2024 term, the first Black woman to hold the position.

She is the first Black woman to hold the position.

Florida House Democrats have tapped Rep. Fentrice Driskell as the caucus’s next leader for the 2022-2024 term, the first Black woman to hold the position.

Driskell, of Tampa, will replace current leader Rep. Evan Jenne.

In a statement, Driskell says she's humbled to take on the role.

Her election comes after Rep. Ramon Alexander, who was set to be leader, said he would not seek reelection following allegations that he sexually harassed a former employee of Florida A&M.

Alexander has apologized and has said the interactions were consensual.

Politics / Issues Fentrice DriskellFlorida House
