Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee steps down

Florida Republican Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee is resigning her post as the state’s top election official.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' office made the announcement Thursday.

In a resignation letter, Lee said she would step down Monday and thanked the governor, who appointed her in 2019.

Her letter did not specify a reason for leaving but news outlets have reported that she's considering a run for Congress.

DeSantis’ office said it would soon have an announcement on Lee’s replacement.

Lee was previously a Hillsborough Circuit Court judge, after serving as both an assistant U.S. attorney and assistant public defender.

She was appointed secretary of state by DeSantis in January 2019.]

The governor’s office did not immediately name a permanent or interim replacement.