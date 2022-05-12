CFO Jimmy Patronis announces proposals to combat insurance fraud in Florida

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has announced five legislative proposals to combat insurance fraud ahead of the upcoming special session on property insurance.

We are under attack by fraudsters who are gaming the system, increasing insurance rates. To win, we need the troops, the weapons, and a full commitment to the mission. This special session, I’ll put forward initiatives to crack down on fraud. READ HERE: https://t.co/VMX7m2BWJy — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) May 12, 2022

CFO Patronis is looking to crack down on insurance fraud by creating three additional Anti-fraud Homeowner Squads to work and prosecute cases, create a $3 million anti-fraud and public education campaign, and make changes to the Assignment of Benefits law.

Additionally, Patronis wants to amend Florida’s False Claims Act to allow whistle blowers to recover damages in Qui Tam cases, which is a type of lawsuit the general public can file without necessarily being a victim or a part of the fraud taking place.

Patronis is also proposing changes for calls made to the Florida Fraud Fighter Reward tip line. Under current law, people are paid when there is a conviction, but he wants to change that to when an arrest is made.

“Florida communities are under attack by fraudsters who are willing to do anything to game the system,” said Patronis.

These proposals come just a little over a week before lawmakers convene in Tallahassee for a special legislative session on property insurance.

