Confused about the new sales tax holidays? Here's a rundown

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a package of sales tax breaks Friday on such items as school clothes, diapers, hurricanes supplies and tools, along with a one-month break on the state gas tax.

Some are for weeklong "tax holidays"; some last all year. There are so many it's hard to keep track.

Here's a simple rundown of the sales tax holidays, courtesy of the Florida Department of Revenue:

Children's books — May 14-Aug. 14.

— May 14-Aug. 14. Hurricane supplies — May 28-June 10. An array of items ranging from batteries and radios under $50 to generators up to $1,000. The hurricane-season holiday for the first time will include pet supplies.)

— May 28-June 10. An array of items ranging from batteries and radios under $50 to generators up to $1,000. The hurricane-season holiday for the first time will include pet supplies.) Freedom Week — July 1-7. (Tickets for concerts, movies, ballgames and museum visits, as well as certain gear for outdoor activities.)

— July 1-7. (Tickets for concerts, movies, ballgames and museum visits, as well as certain gear for outdoor activities.) Diapers — July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023.

— July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023. Baby and toddler clothing — July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023.

— July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023. Energy Star Appliances — July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023.

— July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023. Home hardening — July 1, 2022-June 30, 2024. (Impact-resistant doors and windows.)

— July 1, 2022-June 30, 2024. (Impact-resistant doors and windows.) Back to school — July 25-Aug. 7. (Clothes and shoes that cost $100 or less, school supplies that cost $50 or less and personal computers with price tags of $1,500 or less.)

— July 25-Aug. 7. (Clothes and shoes that cost $100 or less, school supplies that cost $50 or less and personal computers with price tags of $1,500 or less.) Tools and other work equipment — Sept. 3-9.



The state will suspend the gas tax Oct. 1-31, saving about 25 cents per gallon.

The tax package (HB 7071), passed by the Legislature in March, will reduce state and local revenues by $804.3 million during the upcoming fiscal year, according to a House staff analysis. The total will increase to about $1.1 billion when future impacts are factored in.

“The tax relief you're going to see are going to be breaks for really critical needs, like gas, diapers, disaster supplies, tools for skilled trades, recreational activities, you name it,” DeSantis said. “And, so, families are going to be able to save for things that really matter for them.”

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democratic candidate for governor, issued a statement Friday that said many of the tax breaks were aided by federal stimulus money. For example, lawmakers decided to use $200 million in federal stimulus money to make up for lost gas-tax revenue, which goes toward transportation projects.

