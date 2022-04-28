© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2022 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis vetoes rooftop solar legislation, siding with clean energy advocates

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published April 28, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT
solar.jpg
Wilson Sayre
/
WLRN
Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed legislation that opponents said was poised to wield a major blow to Florida’s rooftop solar industry.

The legislation involved net metering, a billing arrangement aimed at compensating rooftop solar customers for excess energy they send back to the grid. 

DeSantis says he vetoed the measure because of the potential cost for energy consumers, who already are experiencing inflation and increased prices for gas and groceries. 

Utilities had backed the legislation, arguing net metering means that non-solar customers pay more for electricity. 

The measure would have phased in new net metering rates beginning in 2024.

Clean energy advocates say the measure would have reduced financial incentives for rooftop solar, discouraging new customers and decimating the industry in the Sunshine State.

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Politics / Issues 2022 Florida Legislaturesolar energyclean energy
Amy Green
