© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2022 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida lawmakers will tackle rising home insurance costs in May in a special session

WFSU | By Valerie Crowder
Published April 27, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT
Contractors replace a roof on a Panama City resident's home almost one year after Hurricane Michael devastated the region.
Contractors replace a roof on a Panama City resident's home almost one year after Hurricane Michael devastated the region.

It will begin on May 23, days before the start of hurricane season on June 1.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially called for state lawmakers to return to Tallahassee next month to address the rising cost of homeowners’ insurance.

Lawmakers failed to pass measures to reduce property insurance costs during this year’s regular 60-day legislative session. They also didn’t address the issue last week when they met to pass the governor’s congressional map.

This year's second special lawmaking session is scheduled to begin on May 23 and could last through May 27. That's days before the Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1.

In a proclamation DeSantis issued on Tuesday, he attributed the rising cost of property insurance to “thousands of frivolous lawsuits” filed against insurance companies.

He also wrote that lawmakers would consider changes to the state's building codes to reduce insurance costs.

Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Politics / Issues 2022 Florida LegislatureRon DeSantisproperty insurance
Valerie Crowder
Valerie Crowder is a freelance reporter based in Panama City, Florida. Before moving to Florida, she covered politics and education for Public Radio East in New Bern, North Carolina. While at PRE, she was also a fill-in host during All Things Considered. She got her start in public radio at WAER-FM in Syracuse, New York, where she was a part-time reporter, assistant producer and host. She has a B.A. in newspaper online journalism and political science from Syracuse University. When she’s not reporting the news, she enjoys reading classic fiction and thrillers, hiking with members of the Florida Trail Association and doing yoga.
See stories by Valerie Crowder
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content