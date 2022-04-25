© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2022 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis signs a bill that creates an election police unit to pursue voter fraud

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published April 25, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT
DeSantis speaking at the podium
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to create a police force dedicated to pursuing voter fraud and other election crimes in Spring Hill on April 25, 2022.

The law is meant to review fraud allegations and conduct preliminary investigations.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to create a police force dedicated to pursuing voter fraud and other election crimes.

The Republican governor signed the bill into law Monday in Spring Hill.

The law creates an Office of Election Crimes and Security under the Florida Department of State to review fraud allegations and conduct preliminary investigations.

DeSantis is required to appoint a group of special officers from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement who would be tasked with pursuing the election law violations.

Voter fraud is rare, typically occurs in isolated instances and is generally detected.

