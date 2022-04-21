© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2022 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis' congressional maps get final approval after a protest by Black Democrats

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published April 21, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Darryl Rouson speaking into a microphone during the special session
Phil Sears
/
AP
Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg speaks out against Senate Bill 2-C: Establishing the Congressional Districts of the State in the Senate Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Capitol in Tallahassee.

The final vote came after a brief delay when Black lawmakers staged a sit-in on the House floor.

The Florida Legislature gave final approval Thursday to a congressional map pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis during raucous session as Black lawmakers chanted in protest over what they say will diminish the state’s Black representation in the U.S. House.

The DeSantis map would increase Florida’s GOP representation in Florida and dismantles two districts now held by Black members of Congress.

The Florida House approved the measure along party lines after a brief delay when Black lawmakers staged a sit-in on the House floor.

As debate on the maps was nearing an end, Reps. Angie Nixon and Tray McCurdy opened up their suit jackets to display “Stop The Black Attack” T-shirts and shouted the same phrase.

Black Democratic lawmakers sat on the state seal in front of the House speaker’s rostrum and were soon joined by other supporters, including other Black Democrats.

All Republicans left the floor.

The group sang “We Shall Overcome” and prayed.

Politics / Issues 2022 Florida LegislatureFlorida redistrictingredistricting
Associated Press
