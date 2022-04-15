© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2022 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Lawmakers are weighing in on a special legislative session to address property insurance

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published April 15, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT
Florida Sen. Jeff Brandes, front, watches during a legislative session.
Phelan M. Ebenhack
/
AP
Florida Sen. Jeff Brandes, front, watches during a legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee.

It comes as many homeowners are losing coverage or seeing skyrocketing rates.

The Florida Secretary of State has begun a poll of the full legislature to find whether there's enough support for a special session on the state's troubled property insurance industry.

A memo from the Florida Department of State says officials sent out the poll Thursday. Lawmakers have until noon on April 18 to respond. If three-fifths of the lawmakers in each chamber agree to convene, the session could be scheduled for mid-May.

Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg) issued an official call for the session last Friday. By Monday more than 20% of the legislature had signaled support for the move, triggering a poll of the full body.

In recent months, several property insurance companies have shuttered or been declared insolvent. Meanwhile many homeowners are losing coverage or seeing skyrocketing rates.

An attempt during the regular legislative session to pass property insurance reform failed because of differences between the House and Senate plans.
Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

