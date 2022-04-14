Moody weighs in on an abortion waiting period ruling and a proposed insurance special session

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody told reporters she supports lawmakers addressing the state's troubled insurance industry. She also said she's proud of the outcome of a years-long battle surrounding an abortion law.

Moody made her comment during an event celebrating the Special Olympics.

After 7 years of legal battles, a Leon County judge has approved a law that requires people seeking an abortion to wait 24 hours after an initial visit with a doctor.

Moody thinks that policy make sense.

"I believe informed consent, a measured ability to consider such a decision in one's life, is extremely important. So I thought this was important legislation to defend," Moody said.

Following the ruling, the law now goes into effect. Plaintiffs say they're looking into options to appeal the ruling.

Moody also said, while the issue is outside her "scope of duty," she believes lawmakers should take steps to address the state's struggling insurance industry.

"I think this is something that has to be addressed by our policymakers. It is an important issue. I can tell you it is something that is brought to my attention during my travels across Florida," Moody said.

In recent months several property insurance companies have shuttered or been declared insolvent.

Senator Jeff Brandes, (R-St. Petersburg) issued an official call Friday for a special session on the subject. By Monday he said he had support from more than the required 20% of the legislature to trigger a poll of all lawmakers. Under state rules, the Florida Secretary of State has a week from that point to complete the poll. If three-fifths of both chambers agree to the special session, if could be scheduled as early as May.

Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.