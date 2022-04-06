Seminole Heights activist Lynn Hurtak voted into Tampa City Council

Old Seminole Heights activist Lynn Hurtak is the newest member of the Tampa City council, receiving four votes at Tuesday’s special city council meeting.

Hurtak is the only woman on the council, and she will have to win an election next year to keep her job

Hurtak replaces John Dingfelder, who resigned after a consultant for local developers sued him October, saying that he had abused state public record laws and threatened him at City Hall.

Hurtak thanked the council members at Tuesday;s meeting, saying they know how "deeply ethical" she is.

“You are clearly, in my opinion, the most qualified individual that applied today. People may or may not agree to that, but variance review board, charter review commission, your neighborhood association involvement - it makes me think of myself...on top of the support from the community,” said council member Guido Maniscalco.

Hurtack will be sworn in Thursday.