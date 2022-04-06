© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

Seminole Heights activist Lynn Hurtak voted into Tampa City Council

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published April 6, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT
A woman with shoulder length brown hair and a dark blazer speaks in front of a podium.
Screenshot
/
Tampa City Council livestream
Lynn Hurtak was selected Tuesday to replace John Dingfelder on the Tampa City Council.

Lynn Hurtak was selected Tuesday to replace John Dingfelder on the Tampa City Council. She will be sworn in on Thursday.

Old Seminole Heights activist Lynn Hurtak is the newest member of the Tampa City council, receiving four votes at Tuesday’s special city council meeting.

Hurtak is the only woman on the council, and she will have to win an election next year to keep her job

Hurtak replaces John Dingfelder, who resigned after a consultant for local developers sued him October, saying that he had abused state public record laws and threatened him at City Hall.

Hurtak thanked the council members at Tuesday;s meeting, saying they know how "deeply ethical" she is.

“You are clearly, in my opinion, the most qualified individual that applied today. People may or may not agree to that, but variance review board, charter review commission, your neighborhood association involvement - it makes me think of myself...on top of the support from the community,” said council member Guido Maniscalco.

Hurtack will be sworn in Thursday.

Tags

Politics / Issues Lynn HurtakTampa City Council
Daylina Miller
I took my first photography class when I was 11. My stepmom begged a local group to let me into the adults-only class, and armed with a 35 mm disposable camera, I started my journey toward multimedia journalism.
See stories by Daylina Miller
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content