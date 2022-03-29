© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2022 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis vetoes Florida's new congressional map and calls for a special session

WFSU | By Valerie Crowder
Published March 29, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT
Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, speaks during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida lawmakers on Monday passed a $112.1 billion state budget containing pay raises for state workers and a gas tax suspension, striking a bipartisan agreement that closed a session characterized by high-profile partisan battles. The GOP-controlled House and Senate approved the spending plan on near unanimous votes with no debate. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/AP
/
AP
The Florida legislature will meet in mid-April to draw the state's congressional districts after Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected two maps lawmakers approved earlier this month.

It's back to the drawing board for Florida's new congressional map.

State lawmakers are scheduled to return to the Capitol during April 19-22 to draw the state's U.S. House districts for the next decade. Republican state legislative leaders announced the scheduled four-day special session on Tuesday — shortly after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed two maps both chambers approved earlier this month.

DeSantis tweeted a warning that he'd veto the legislature's proposed congressional plan as lawmakers were getting ready to pass the maps. During a press conference later that day, he backed up his tweet with assurances that he'd reject the plan.

State Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls issued the following joint statement:

"Notwithstanding the delayed census, during the 2022 Regular Session, Florida’s Legislature passed new House and Senate maps with strong bipartisan support. For the first time in nearly a century, the Legislature’s maps were not challenged by a single party, and earlier this month were declared valid by the Florida Supreme Court.

Unlike state legislative maps, the congressional map requires approval by the Governor, and Governor DeSantis has vetoed the legislation we passed earlier this month. Our goal is for Florida to have a new congressional map passed by the Legislature, signed by the Governor, and upheld by the court if challenged. Therefore, it is incumbent upon us to exhaust every effort in pursuit of a legislative solution. We look forward to working with our colleagues and Governor DeSantis during the upcoming special session on a congressional map that will earn the support of the Legislature and the Governor and fulfill our constitutional obligation for the 2022 redistricting process."

Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Politics / Issues 2022 Florida LegislatureRon DeSantisredistrictingFlorida redistrictingWilton SimpsonChris Sprowls
Valerie Crowder
Valerie Crowder is a freelance reporter based in Panama City, Florida. Before moving to Florida, she covered politics and education for Public Radio East in New Bern, North Carolina. While at PRE, she was also a fill-in host during All Things Considered. She got her start in public radio at WAER-FM in Syracuse, New York, where she was a part-time reporter, assistant producer and host. She has a B.A. in newspaper online journalism and political science from Syracuse University. When she’s not reporting the news, she enjoys reading classic fiction and thrillers, hiking with members of the Florida Trail Association and doing yoga.
