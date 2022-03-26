© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
the_florida_roundup_logo_FINAL_01_2.png
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

Disney walkouts; sea level rise contributes to gentrification

WJCT News | By Katherine Hobbs
Published March 26, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT
People in masks walking at the Magic Kingdom
Charles Sykes
/
Invision/AP
Guests wear face masks on Main Street U.S.A. in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Aug. 12, 2020.

On this week's Florida Roundup, we discuss Disney workers' response to Florida legislation that would ban classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, along with a new report on climate change.

Both in Florida and in California, Disney employees walked off the job this week. Some Disney stars spoke out as well on social media. It was all in response to Florida legislation that would ban classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the measure critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Employees across Disney’s various divisions participated in physical and virtual walkouts on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with Florida-based Disney workers.

Several actors, including Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore, as well as some associated with ongoing Disney productions like Mark Ruffalo, also threw their support behind the walkouts.

The Disney Walkout was announced just a day after Disney CEO Bob Chapek told employees that the organization’s annual leadership retreat planned for April would be postponed. Chapek also apologized to the company’s workers for not opposing the bill more strongly. Disney paused all political donations in Florida, at least for now.

Disney, long seen as a corporate champion of the LGBTQ+ community, is now caught in the crosshairs of Florida’s politics.

Guests:

  • Tim Gibbons, editor of the Jacksonville Business Journal.
  • Michael Womack, communications manager for Equality Florida.

Sea level rise contributes to gentrification

A new report on climate change says Florida residents with the least capacity to move are going to be the ones most affected by the displacement that’s expected to happen with sea-level rise.

A researcher at Florida State University says lower-income Florida households and renters who live inland will suffer from gentrification as wealthy Floridians move inland to avoid rising waters.

The FSU study looks specifically at Pinellas, Miami-Dade and Duval counties.

Guests:

  • Jessica Meszaros, sustainability reporter, WUSF.
  • Brendan Rivers, lead reporter for ADAPT Florida.
  • William H. Butler, Ph.D., associate professor and master's program director with the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at Florida State University.

Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9

Tags

Politics / Issues The Florida RoundupDisneyDisney WorldDon't Say Gay BillFlorida And Climate ChangeClimate Changesea level rise
Katherine Hobbs
WJCT NEWS - SUMMER INTERN 2020
See stories by Katherine Hobbs
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content