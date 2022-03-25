CDR Health closes COVID-19 monoclonal antibody sites in Florida

Citing a lack of federal funding, CDR Health has closed its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy sites in Florida, except for the Tallahassee location.

In a statement, CDR Health CEO Tina Vidal-Duart says the company will reopen sites if Congress passes funding that covers monoclonal antibody testing or if other sources of funding becomes available.

The Tallahassee location will still offer monoclonal antibody therapy and COVID-19 testing through in-network insurance or self-pay.

The company has provided over 150,000 monoclonal antibody treatments at several locations across the state.

Vidal-Duart says her team has, “worked tirelessly since March 2020 to rapidly adapt to meet these health care challenges by combating the impact of COVID-19 on our communities in Florida.”

CDR has been providing COVID-19 test kits, lab services, medical supplies and PPE to state and local governments since the start of the pandemic.