© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

CDR Health closes COVID-19 monoclonal antibody sites in Florida

WMFE | By Allegra Montesano - WMFE
Published March 25, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT
covid tests
Pixabay
CDR has been providing COVID-19 test kits, lab services, medical supplies and PPE to state and local governments since the start of the pandemic.

CEO Tina Vidal-Duart says the company will reopen sites if Congress passes funding that covers monoclonal antibody testing or if other sources of funding become available.

Citing a lack of federal funding, CDR Health has closed its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy sites in Florida, except for the Tallahassee location.

In a statement, CDR Health CEO Tina Vidal-Duart says the company will reopen sites if Congress passes funding that covers monoclonal antibody testing or if other sources of funding becomes available.

The Tallahassee location will still offer monoclonal antibody therapy and COVID-19 testing through in-network insurance or self-pay.

The company has provided over 150,000 monoclonal antibody treatments at several locations across the state.

Vidal-Duart says her team has, “worked tirelessly since March 2020 to rapidly adapt to meet these health care challenges by combating the impact of COVID-19 on our communities in Florida.”

CDR has been providing COVID-19 test kits, lab services, medical supplies and PPE to state and local governments since the start of the pandemic.

Tags

Politics / Issues CoronavirusCOVID-19monoclonal antibodiesU.S. Congress
Allegra Montesano - WMFE
See stories by Allegra Montesano - WMFE
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content