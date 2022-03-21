DeSantis says he would welcome a special legislative session on property insurance rates and condo safety

The Florida Legislature adjourned last week after unsuccessful attempts to address skyrocketing property insurance premiums and improve the safety of condo towers.

Speaking Monday morning at a charter school in Wellington, Gov. Ron Desantis said he “would welcome” a special session to deal with those issues.

“I think the legislature just didn't come through with it. If they can get an agreement, they should do it," DeSantis said. "I'm confident we're gonna see something along those lines at some point within the next year.”

A change in condo regulations may come after last summer's building collapse in Surfside that killed 98 people.

The legislature is already likely to return to Tallahassee for a special session on redistricting. The governor has vowed to veto the Congressional maps put forward by lawmakers.

