© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2022 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis says he would welcome a special legislative session on property insurance rates and condo safety

WFSU | By Gina Jordan
Published March 21, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT
Exterior of Surfside damage
Gerald Herbert
/
AP
In this June 25, 2021 file photo, rescue personnel work at the remains of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, FL. The collapse killed 98 people.

The Florida Legislature adjourned last week after unsuccessful attempts to address skyrocketing property insurance premiums and improve the safety of condo towers.

Speaking Monday morning at a charter school in Wellington, Gov. Ron Desantis said he “would welcome” a special session to deal with those issues.
“I think the legislature just didn't come through with it. If they can get an agreement, they should do it," DeSantis said. "I'm confident we're gonna see something along those lines at some point within the next year.”

A change in condo regulations may come after last summer's building collapse in Surfside that killed 98 people.

The legislature is already likely to return to Tallahassee for a special session on redistricting. The governor has vowed to veto the Congressional maps put forward by lawmakers.

Copyright 2022 WFSU

Tags

Politics / Issues 2022 Florida LegislatureSurfsideSurfside Building CollapseRon DeSantisproperty insurance
Gina Jordan
Gina Jordan is the host of Morning Edition for WFSU News. Gina is a Tallahassee native and graduate of Florida State University. She spent 15 years working in news/talk and country radio in Orlando before becoming a reporter and All Things Considered host for WFSU in 2008. She left after a few years to spend more time with her son, working part-time as the capital reporter/producer for WLRN Public Media in Miami and as a drama teacher at Young Actors Theatre. She also blogged and reported for StateImpact Florida, an NPR education project, and produced podcasts and articles for AVISIAN Publishing. Gina has won awards for features, breaking news coverage, and newscasts from contests including the Associated Press, Green Eyeshade, and Murrow Awards. Gina is on the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters Board of Directors. Gina is thrilled to be back at WFSU! In her free time, she likes to read, travel, and watch her son play football. Follow Gina Jordan on Twitter: @hearyourthought
See stories by Gina Jordan
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content