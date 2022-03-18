© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis is promising more money for schools to help close COVID achievement gaps

Health News Florida | By Danielle Prieur
Published March 18, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the University of South Florida Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Tampa.
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the University of South Florida Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Tampa.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced $289 million additional dollars for schools to help fund initiatives designed to close achievement gaps incurred during the COVID pandemic. 

DeSantis says that includes funding for reading coaches, STEM and math acceleration programs, parent mentorship training, and mental health resources.

DeSantis says the bulk of the funding will go toward after-school, weekend and summer learning camps.

“Any type of achievement gap ... we want to work on addressing," the governor says. "I think what we’ve seen in the data is that the math proficiency kind of suffered the most with COVID, and so we want to make sure districts are able to remedy that.”

Outgoing state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran says these programs will be aimed at the most struggling students.

“Despite all that’s happening, we’re going to find a way to move forward," Corcoran says. "We’re going to find a way to have after-school programs; year-round, summer, intensive learning camps; support for parents. Now, parents are going to actually be able to partner and work with their teachers and doing those things necessary to get their children to be not back to where they were, but to go beyond where they were.”

The Legislature has already approved $200 million in special school recognition funds for 55 school districts that followed state directives by not enforcing masks for students.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida

Politics / Issues Coronaviruscoronavirus and schoolCOVID-19COVID-19 and schoolRon DeSantisFlorida Department of Education
