A Jacksonville councilman pushes a plan to finally remove Confederate monuments

Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci says he will introduce legislation to finally remove Confederate markers and monuments from public property.

Carlucci’s resolution sets a deadline of July 26 to come up with a plan for removing the monuments at a maximum cost of $500,000.

Removing the monuments, the resolution says, would move Jacksonville forward by considering the adverse effect of Confederate statues on citizens and by seeking unity across the city.

"Statuary and monuments erected post-Civil War that express glorification of the Confederacy and its causes, or were erected during the Jim Crow era, have become objects of divisiveness in Jacksonville," the resolution says.

Mayor Lenny Curry announced in June 2020 that all monuments would be removed from the city, yet many remain almost two years later.

Under Carlucci's plan, the mayor and administration would be responsible for "alternative funding options" if the cost of removal exceeds $500,000.

Monuments in cemeteries and burial grounds would not be subject to the ordinance.

