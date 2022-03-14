10 Pinellas municipalities will hold elections on Tuesday

Tuesday is Election Day in 10 Pinellas County municipalities.

Voters will elect council members and commissioners and consider a few charter amendments and referendums.

Elections are being held in Clearwater, Oldsmar, Tarpon Springs, St. Pete Beach, Redington Shores, Redington Beach, Madeira Beach, Belleair [Bell air], Belleair Beach and Belleair Bluffs.

Mayors will be elected in Tarpon Springs, Oldsmar and Belleair Beach. Those cities will also elect commissioners and council members, as will the other seven municipalities.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To view sample ballots and to find your precinct, visit votepinellas.com.

Mail-in ballots that have not yet been returned can be dropped off by 7 p.m. at three Supervisor of Elections locations: 315 Court St, Room 117, Clearwater; 13001 Starkey Road, Largo; and 501 First Ave. N. St. Petersburg.

Nine municipalities in Pinellas County cancelled their elections because their races were not contested.

