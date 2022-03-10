© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
2022 Florida Legislature
Florida lawmakers pass the election police bill and send it to DeSantis

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published March 10, 2022 at 7:33 AM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis called for an election police unit in a speech last year where he referenced unspecified cases of fraud.

Gov. Ron DeSantis called for an election police unit, referencing unspecified cases of fraud.

Florida lawmakers have passed a voting law package that would create a police force dedicated to pursuing election crimes, a proposal pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The GOP-controlled House approved measure Wednesday night and it now moves to the governor's office, where it is expected to be signed into law.

DeSantis is a potential 2024 presidential candidate. He called for an election police unit in a speech last year where he referenced unspecified cases of fraud.

Voter fraud is rare and generally detected. There is also widespread consensus among election officials and experts that there was no fraud that could have impacted results in the last presidential election.

