© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

Sarasota County voters choose to retain school tax, single member districts

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published March 9, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST
Vote sign
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media
The tally came with all 99 precincts reporting.

Voters were asked to do away with electing county commissioners in single member districts less than four years after they voted in favor of them.

Sarasota County voters will continue to elect commissioners in single-member districts.

In Tuesday's special election, residents voted down a referendum to move to a system that would have allowed voters throughout the county to elect all five commissioners.

Voters approved switching to the single member district method in 2018, which means that commissioners are elected solely by citizens within their districts.

An expensive campaign by a Tallahassee-based political committee promoted the initiative.

The tabulations from the Sarasota County Supervisor of elections showed that 57.2% of voters opposed amendment, while 42.8% voted for it.

Voters on Tuesday also agreed to continue paying a small tax to support the county's public schools.

With the approval of a 1 mill property tax referendum, the Sarasota County school district is projected to collect over $71 million dollars for local schools.

Eighty-five percent of voters supported the referendum and 14.5% opposed it.

Tags

Politics / Issues Sarasota CountySarasota County Commission
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content