2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2022 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida lawmakers pass what critics call the 'Don't Say Gay' bill and await DeSantis' signature

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published March 8, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST
Updated March 8, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST
Florida Same Sex Silencing
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the Florida State Capitol, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.

The measure prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third-grade.

Florida Republicans have passed a bill to forbid instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

The proposal, which opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, now moves to the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law.

Since its inception, the measure has drawn intense criticism from LGBTQ advocates, students, national Democrats, the White House and the entertainment industry, amid increased attention on Florida as Republicans push culture war legislation and DeSantis ascends in the GOP as a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

The measure prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third-grade. For older students, the bill bars such instruction that is “not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate” as determined by state academic standards.

The House voted 69-47 last month to pass the bill, meaning that it will go to Gov. Ron DeSantis if it is approved by the Senate without changes.

Supporters of the proposal, which has the title “Parental Rights in Education,” argued that it is geared toward ensuring that curriculum is age-appropriate for young students and that parents have increased control over their children’s education.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

2022 Florida Legislature gender identity sexual orientation Don't Say Gay Bill Ron DeSantis
Associated Press
