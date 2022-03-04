© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2022 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Strawberry shortcake has been served up as Florida's official dessert

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published March 4, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST
Strawberries are sorted into square batches, filling the frame of the photo.
Thomas Iacobucci
/
WUSF Public Media
The House voted 109-4 on Friday to send the governor a bill that would make the strawberry shortcake the official state dessert.

The designation is an effort to promote the state's $1 billion strawberry industry.

Florida lawmakers are hoping Gov. Ron DeSantis is a fan of strawberry shortcake.

The House voted 109-4 on Friday to send the governor a bill that would make the tasty treat the official state dessert.

Key Lime Pie is already Florida’s state pie.

The designation of the state dessert is an effort to promote the state’s $1 billion strawberry industry — especially in Plant City, the home of the annual Florida Strawberry Festival.

While a lot of puns and jokes were made while the bill was going through the legislative process, lawmakers turned serious as they debated the bill, saying it will help Florida farmers.

Tags

Politics / Issues 2022 Florida LegislaturestrawberriesFlorida Strawberry Festival
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content