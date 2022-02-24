© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

The House is expected to vote on a bill critics worry could harm LGBTQ kids

WFSU | By Sarah Mueller
Published February 24, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST
Lawmakers are scheduled to vote Thursday on the so-called "Don't say Gay" bill.
Craige Moore
/
WFSU Public Media
Lawmakers are scheduled to vote Thursday on the so-called "Don't say Gay" bill.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando) says he believes the "Don't Say Gay" bill is a personal attack on LGBTQ youth in Florida.

The so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill is scheduled for a full vote in the House Thursday.

Just before the measure had its first hearing on the House floor Tuesday, the bill's sponsor scrapped a controversial amendment critics called a "state-mandated outing of LGBTQ students."

The amendment by Rep. Joe Harding (R-Williston) would have required school principals to notify parents within six weeks if their LGBTQ child came out at school.

Even without the amendment Democratic lawmakers still expressed several concerns over the measure Tuesday.

Harding’s bill regulates class discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation and would rely on state standards to determine whether those discussions are age appropriate. The bill also paves the way for parents to sue the school districts.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando) says he believes the bill is a personal attack on LGBTQ youth in Florida.

“It puts children in harm's way. It results in the erasure of LGBTQ students, families and history in our schools," Guillermo Smith says.

The House did pass a different amendment from Harding. It sets up a process for parents to address complaints—either through a special magistrate or through the courts. 

Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Politics / Issues 2022 Florida LegislatureDon't Say Gay BillCarlos Guillermo SmithLGBTQLGBTQ issues
Sarah Mueller
Sarah Mueller is the first recipient of the WFSU Media Capitol Reporting Fellowship. She’ll be covering the 2017 Florida legislative session and recently earned her master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting at the University of Illinois Springfield. Sarah was part of the Illinois Statehouse press corps as an intern for NPR Illinois in 2016. When not working, she enjoys playing her yellow lab, watching documentaries and reading memoirs.
See stories by Sarah Mueller
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content