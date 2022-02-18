© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls says the state is facing a 'fatherhood crisis'

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published February 18, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
House Speaker Chris Sprowls is touting legislation he says will help dads take a more active role in their kids' lives.
The Florida Channel
Sprowls says a bill moving through the Legislature is a solution for helping fathers take a more active role in their kids' lives.

Sprowls says a bill moving through the Legislature is a solution for helping fathers take a more active role in their kids’ lives.

One in four children grow up without a father in their home. Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls says that leaves a gap in the lives of those children that can have far reaching negative impacts.

“From poverty to crime to incarceration, just about every negative outcome we see that faces boys here in Florida and across the country can be linked back to an absent father in a home,” Sprowls said.

During a press conference on the steps of the historic Capital Wednesday Sprowls touted HB 7065 by Rep. Thad Altman (R-Indialantic) just before lawmakers passed the measure through the House. Sprowls says he sees it as a solution for helping fathers take a more active role in their kids’ lives.

“Every child has a father, but only an involved father can be a dad,” Sprowls said.

The bill directs nearly $70 million to support programs aimed at helping fathers become more active dads—including creating fatherhood programs and helping non-custodial fathers become self-sufficient.

“We cannot legislate fatherhood, responsibility or character, but there are things that we can do to make it easier to be a dad,” Sprowls said.

The measure also includes grants to support mentoring programs for at-risk youth without active father figures.

“It’s a natural instinct for fathers to protect, to want to love and protect their children, but sometimes things go wrong. We as leaders can stand in the gap, as mentors for those children who are missing that positive influence, reminding them of their self-worth and potential,” said bill sponsor, Rep. Thad Altman.

Altman credits Rep. Ramon Alexander (D-Tallahassee) with helping to shape the bill’s language. Alexander said he appreciates the collaborative process and believes in the bill.

“When you see that a young man’s father is in jail, their grandfather is in jail, when they have no direction, they have no guidance and they go on to get a PHD, they go on to provide for their families, they go on to break down generational cycles of poverty and despair—this is a game changer,” Alexander said.

The measure passed unanimously on the House floor Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Politics / Issues 2022 Florida LegislatureChris SprowlsParenting
Regan McCarthy
