Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida high school students may soon be required to learn about personal finance

WFSU | By Gina Jordan
Published February 17, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST
Demi Busatta Cabrera (left) speaks with Re. Lauren Melo
Florida House of Representatives
/
Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera (l), R-Coral Gables, speaks with Rep. Lauren Melo, R-Naples, on the House floor on March 26, 2021.

Among other things, the bill is designed to teach high school students about money management, how to apply for a loan, and how to file federal income taxes.

Florida students may soon be required to earn a half credit in personal finance and money management under legislation getting bipartisan support.

Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, R-Coral Gables, says her bill (HB1115) is designed to prepare all students for life after high school. “This bill will make sure that students know banking practices, money management such as spending credit scores, managing debt, loan applications, basic principles of insurance policies, federal income taxes, and local tax assessments,” Busatta Cabrera told the House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee.

The bill would take affect for students going into high school as ninth-graders in the 2022-23 academic year.

“The fact that you can have real life experiences thrown at you when it's kind of only make believe, before you actually get into the real world is outstanding, and definitely needed right now,” said Rep. Fred Hawkins, R-Saint Cloud, who recalled taking a similar class in high school. “I think that too many people don't worry about savings and debt and how that happens. So if we can teach our children now differently, I think it's just outstanding you're bringing this bill.”

School districts must offer a half credit financial literacy course as an elective, but it’s not a graduation requirement.

Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston, is a former Broward County School Board member. She told the committee her district was ahead of the curve in offering a financial literacy course. “So I hope when DOE is working on developing the curriculum, they look to us also to make sure that there's an online component as well because the half credit fits in nicely to meet the online requirement for virtual. I think this would have been better for my daughter than taking PE online but whatever,” Bartleman laughed.

“I think this is the right message to send that we should make sure that our children understand the value of money,” Rep. Matt Willhite, D-Wellington, said in support of the bill. But he’s concerned about how it changes elective requirements. Students would need 7 ½ credits in elective courses to graduate instead of 8.

“We already require algebra, algebra 2, trigonometry, geometry, all those different things that some people never use in their life,” Willhite said. “Maybe this would have been a space where this could have been taught in one of those classes potentially, that might have freed up and still allowed that elective time because I think that's real-life experience math versus some of these other classes.”

If her bill passes, Busatta Cabrera said Florida would still be the state with the most elective credits available to its high school students. “Whether our students are headed to one of our great colleges or universities, a valuable trade or apprenticeship program, the military or career in the arts, every single one of them deserves to be equipped with education and information on how to succeed and thrive financially in our society,” Busatta Cabrera said.

The bill has passed two House committees and needs to get through another before going to the House floor. A similar bill (SB1054) is ready for consideration by the full Senate. Both bills have unanimously passed every committee so far.

Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Politics / Issues 2022 Florida Legislaturefinancial literacyHigh SchoolsDemi Busatta Cabrera
Gina Jordan
Gina Jordan is the host of Morning Edition for WFSU News. Gina is a Tallahassee native and graduate of Florida State University. She spent 15 years working in news/talk and country radio in Orlando before becoming a reporter and All Things Considered host for WFSU in 2008. She left after a few years to spend more time with her son, working part-time as the capital reporter/producer for WLRN Public Media in Miami and as a drama teacher at Young Actors Theatre. She also blogged and reported for StateImpact Florida, an NPR education project, and produced podcasts and articles for AVISIAN Publishing. Gina has won awards for features, breaking news coverage, and newscasts from contests including the Associated Press, Green Eyeshade, and Murrow Awards. Gina is on the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters Board of Directors. Gina is thrilled to be back at WFSU! In her free time, she likes to read, travel, and watch her son play football. Follow Gina Jordan on Twitter: @hearyourthought
See stories by Gina Jordan
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world.
Donate Now
