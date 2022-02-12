© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis threatens to veto US House map if CD5 remains intact

WFSU | By Valerie Crowder
Published February 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
man motions with his hands while he speaks into a microphone
Marta Lavandier
/
AP Photo
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Miami.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has again indicated that he’ll veto any U.S. House map that leaves north Florida’s African American voting district largely intact.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has again indicated that he’ll veto any U.S. House map that leaves north Florida’s African American voting district largely intact.

“We will not be signing any congressional map that has an unconstitutional gerrymander,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Marianna on Friday. “That is going to be the position that we stick to.”

The governor’s comments came one day after the state Supreme Court declined to issue an advisory opinion on the constitutionality of maintaining the current configuration of Congressional District 5 — which stretches from Gadsden County to Jacksonville, picking up Black voters in Leon and Duval Counties.

“That is not changing my position at all,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis submitted his own congressional map for consideration last month. His plan would carve up the district into four separate districts, obliterating Black congressional voting power in the region.

The state Senate has passed a map that leaves the district mostly intact, and the state House is preparing to consider a plan that also largely maintains the district’s current lines. Next Friday, the House Congressional Redistricting Subcommittee will take up the proposed map. The meeting was originally scheduled for Monday, but was pushed back to give members more time to review the proposed plan.

Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Politics / Issues 2022 Florida LegislatureFlorida redistrictingredistrictingRon DeSantisCongressional District 5Florida Supreme Court
Valerie Crowder
Valerie Crowder is a freelance reporter based in Panama City, Florida. Before moving to Florida, she covered politics and education for Public Radio East in New Bern, North Carolina. While at PRE, she was also a fill-in host during All Things Considered. She got her start in public radio at WAER-FM in Syracuse, New York, where she was a part-time reporter, assistant producer and host. She has a B.A. in newspaper online journalism and political science from Syracuse University. When she’s not reporting the news, she enjoys reading classic fiction and thrillers, hiking with members of the Florida Trail Association and doing yoga.
See stories by Valerie Crowder
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content