On the 'Don't Say Gay' bill and other school issues Florida lawmakers are debating

This week, the Biden administration denounced a bill being advanced by Florida Republicans that would ban the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Critics call it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Supporters say the bill advances “parental rights in education” by allowing parents to sue public schools if topics come up they don’t want to be discussed. On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis voiced his support for the bill and others focused on classroom teaching.

The "Florida Roundup" devoted the entire hour of its show to this topic.

