The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

On the 'Don't Say Gay' bill and other school issues Florida lawmakers are debating

WJCT News | By Katherine Hobbs
Published February 11, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST
Crowds attend the annual Gay Pride march, June 26, 2021, in Paris.
Crowds attend the annual Gay Pride march, June 26, 2021, in Paris.

On the Florida Roundup, we discussed several bills that are making their way through the Florida Legislature that aim to set new rules for certain topics in public schools.

This week, the Biden administration denounced a bill being advanced by Florida Republicans that would ban the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Critics call it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Supporters say the bill advances “parental rights in education” by allowing parents to sue public schools if topics come up they don’t want to be discussed. On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis voiced his support for the bill and others focused on classroom teaching.

The "Florida Roundup" devoted the entire hour of its show to this topic.

Guests:

Politics / Issues The Florida Roundup2020 Florida Legislaturegender identitysexual orientationLGBTQLGBTQ issuesRon DeSantis
