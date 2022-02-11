© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida House passes COVID legal protections for health care providers

Health News Florida | By Jim Saunders - News Service of Florida,
Tom Urban - News Service of Florida
Published February 11, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST
Rep. Ralph Massullo, a Lecanto Republican who is a dermatologist, said health care providers need an extension of COVID-19 legal protections.
Florida House of Representatives
Rep. Ralph Massullo, a Lecanto Republican who is a dermatologist, said health care providers need an extension of COVID-19 legal protections.

The bill, which would extend protection for hospitals, nursing homes and other providers through June 1, 2023, now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing.

With the state still grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the Florida House on Thursday gave final approval to a bill that would extend COVID-19 legal protections for hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers.

The House voted 87-31 to pass the measure (SB 7014), which was approved last month by the Senate. It is now ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Lawmakers last year passed a measure to help shield health care providers from COVID-19 lawsuits, but the protections are set to expire March 29. The bill, if signed by DeSantis, will extend the protections to June 1, 2023.

The measure addresses lawsuits involving issues such as transmission of COVID-19 and treatment of people with COVID-19.

Rep. Ralph Massullo, a Lecanto Republican who is a dermatologist, said the extension is needed because of the continuing pandemic.

“The issue is not settled,” Massullo said. “As a matter of fact, when it comes to COVID, the issue is far from settled. We need to consider protection for those health care entities.”

But opponents raised concerns that the legal protections could create a disincentive for health care providers to focus on high-quality care. House Republicans unanimously voted for the bill and were joined by 10 Democrats.

“To just have a blanket extension on any kind of bad medical care that may be given, and just say, ‘Well, it’s the pandemic and you can kind of get away with anything you want to,’ that’s not a good approach,” Rep. Joe Geller, D-Aventura, said.

Under the law passed last year, health care providers can still face COVID-19 lawsuits. But the legal protections, for example, require a higher standard of proof for plaintiffs. In such cases, plaintiffs have to prove “by the greater weight of the evidence that the health care provider was grossly negligent or engaged in intentional misconduct.”

Also, health care providers are shielded from lawsuits if they can offer “affirmative” defenses, such as compliance with government-issued health standards.

Massullo said the law does not protect health care providers who commit “gross negligence.”

“The practices that you and I might go to for our health care need to be staffed by individuals that believe and know that the state of Florida has their backs,” he said.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations surged in December and early January as the highly-contagious omicron variant spread through Florida. But new cases have decreased during the past few weeks, with hospitalizations also falling. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Thursday that showed 6,741 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, down from 7,129 on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida

Tags

Politics / Issues 2022 Florida LegislatureCoronavirusCOVID-19Health care liabilityCOVID-19 liabilityprotections
Jim Saunders - News Service of Florida
Jim Saunders is the Executive Editor of The News Service Of Florida.
See stories by Jim Saunders - News Service of Florida
Tom Urban - News Service of Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content