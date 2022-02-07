A former supervisor wouldn't endorse Ladapo as Florida's surgeon general

State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo is scheduled Tuesday to go before the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee for a confirmation hearing after facing heavy criticism from Democrats during a similar hearing last month.

The hearing comes after a report that a former supervisor of Ladapo at UCLA declined to recommend him for the post during a background check. The supervisor is not named.

,The Florida Department of Law Enforcement background investigation was requested by the state Senate as part of confirmation process, USA Today Network-Florida reported the supervisor’s comments Thursday.

Ladapo, appointed in September by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, has drawn scrutiny over his alignment with the governor in resisting coronavirus vaccine mandates and other virus policies embraced by federal health officials.

During a Jan. 26 meeting of the Senate Health Policy Committee, Democrats walked out before a vote because they said Ladapo was not answering their questions. The majority Republicans on the committee voted for his confirmation.

The surgeon general doubles as secretary of the Florida Department of Health.

If backed by the Ethics and Elections Committee, Ladapo's nomination would go to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

