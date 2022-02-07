© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

A former supervisor wouldn't endorse Ladapo as Florida's surgeon general

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida,
Associated Press
Published February 7, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST
Florida Surgeon Gen. Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Florida Surgeon Gen. Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo before a bill signing by Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon. During a meeting of the Senate Health Policy Committee in January, Democrats walked out before Republicans voted to OK his nomination.

The comments on the FDLE background check come as Dr. Joseph Ladapo is scheduled Tuesday to go before the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee, his second confirmation hearing.

State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo is scheduled Tuesday to go before the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee for a confirmation hearing after facing heavy criticism from Democrats during a similar hearing last month.

The hearing comes after a report that a former supervisor of Ladapo at UCLA declined to recommend him for the post during a background check. The supervisor is not named.

,The Florida Department of Law Enforcement background investigation was requested by the state Senate as part of confirmation process, USA Today Network-Florida reported the supervisor’s comments Thursday.

Ladapo, appointed in September by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, has drawn scrutiny over his alignment with the governor in resisting coronavirus vaccine mandates and other virus policies embraced by federal health officials.

Ladapo, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in September, has become a controversial figure because of his views on handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ladapo has drawn scrutiny over his alignment with the governor in resisting coronavirus vaccine mandates and other virus policies embraced by federal health officials.

During a Jan. 26 meeting of the Senate Health Policy Committee, Democrats walked out before a vote because they said Ladapo was not answering their questions. The majority Republicans on the committee voted for his confirmation.

The surgeon general doubles as secretary of the Florida Department of Health.

If backed by the Ethics and Elections Committee, Ladapo's nomination would go to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

Tags

Politics / Issues 2022 Florida LegislatureJoseph LadapoFlorida Surgeon GeneralRon DeSantis
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content