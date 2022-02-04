© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida Senate passes a measure allowing schools to stock anti-overdose drug

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published February 4, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST
Some medical professionals say declaring a national emergency could make Naloxone, a drug that treats opioid overdoses, more readily available.
The bill would allow naloxone to be administered by school staff trained to recognize an opioid overdose.

The Florida Senate on Thursday passed a bill authorizing schools to the stock naloxone, a medicine used to counteract an opioid overdose.

The bill would allow naloxone to be administered by school staff trained to recognize an opioid overdose. A doctor would be required to develop protocols to use the drug.

The bill would also allow pharmacists, child protection investigators and law enforcement staff to administer the drug in emergency situations.

A similar House bill is ready for a vote by the full chamber.

The Senate also passed measures that would require insurance companies to provide hearing aid for children under 18 and one that would make it easier for people who have experienced addiction or mental health conditions to provide peer-to-peer services for others with similar problems.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

