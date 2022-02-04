Florida Senate passes a measure allowing schools to stock anti-overdose drug

The Florida Senate on Thursday passed a bill authorizing schools to the stock naloxone, a medicine used to counteract an opioid overdose.

The bill would allow naloxone to be administered by school staff trained to recognize an opioid overdose. A doctor would be required to develop protocols to use the drug.

The bill would also allow pharmacists, child protection investigators and law enforcement staff to administer the drug in emergency situations.

A similar House bill is ready for a vote by the full chamber.

The Senate also passed measures that would require insurance companies to provide hearing aid for children under 18 and one that would make it easier for people who have experienced addiction or mental health conditions to provide peer-to-peer services for others with similar problems.

