Politics / Issues

A 15-week abortion ban is set for its first hearing in the Florida Senate

By Cathy Carter
Published February 1, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST
The Florida capitol
News Service of Florida
/
The Republican-proposed 15-week abortion ban, House Bill 5, passed its second House committee review last week.

Abortion is currently legal in Florida up to 24 weeks of gestation. It is only allowed beyond that if the pregnancy threatens a woman's life and physical health.

State senators on Wednesday will begin considering a proposal to ban some abortions in Florida. A similar bill in the House has already advanced through two hearings.

The measure, filed by Republican Senator Kelli Stargel of Lakeland, is on the Senate Health Policy Committee's agenda. It states that a doctor may not terminate a pregnancy after 15 weeks.

The proposal mirrors a Mississippi abortion law under review by the U.S Supreme Court.

Mary Ziegler, a law professor at Florida State University, says Florida voters are generally more liberal on reproductive rights than those in neighboring states like Georgia and Alabama.

"So, a 15-week ban may be the Florida GOP trying to strike a balance between catering to a pro-life base that expects to see action on abortion and recognizing that the median Florida voter may not want to see an absolute ban on abortion in the state,” she said.

woman in glasses looks off to one side
News Service of Florida
/
Florida Senator Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, filed a bill that would ban abortions in the state after 15 weeks with some exceptions.

Ninety percent of abortions in Florida take place in the first trimester, which ends at 12 weeks. But pro-choice advocates say a 15-week ban would impact the state's most vulnerable populations: poor people of color.

If the bill passes the House and Senate, Governor Ron DeSantis has said he is supportive of a 15-week ban.

If it were to become law, it would likely face a challenge that could lead to the case being heard in Florida's Supreme Court. The outcome would also depend on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on the Mississippi case.

The U.S. Supreme Court recognized the constitutional right to abortion in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and has reaffirmed that right in subsequent decisions.

However, since 2010, individual states have grown increasingly restrictive when it comes to abortion rights.

reproductive health, abortion, Florida Senate
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
