floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2022 Florida Legislature
2022 Florida Legislature

DeSantis gets involved in Florida's redistricting process by submitting his own map

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published January 19, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST
Ron DeSantis at the podium
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon. DeSantis has submitted a proposal to reshape the state’s congressional map and carve up districts held by Black Democrats, as the Republican takes the unusual step of inserting himself into the redistricting process. The proposed congressional map, submitted Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, signaled the governor’s priorities as the state moves to redraw political maps in the coming months.

It signaled DeSantis' priorities as the state moves to redraw political maps in the coming months.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has submitted a proposal to reshape the state’s congressional map and carve up districts held by Black Democrats, as the Republican takes the unusual step of inserting himself into the redistricting process.

The proposed congressional map was submitted Sunday on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and signaled the governor’s priorities as the state moves to redraw political maps in the coming months.

Governors typically don't submit map proposals but can veto district plans after they pass in the statehouse.

DeSantis is running for reelection and is considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate. He has largely shaped the legislative agenda in the Republican-controlled statehouse this year.

