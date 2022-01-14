A Senate committee approves a new Florida congressional map

The Senate Reapportion Committee on Thursday approved a new Florida congressional map with no discussion or debate.

Only one committee member, Democratic Sen. Audrey Gibson, voted against the plan, which adds a new 28th district in central Florida which should favor Republicans.

With nearly all Democrats on the committee voting for the map, it’s a sign that the plan meets that state’s constitutional requirement that districts be contiguous and drawn without benefitting a political party or candidate.

The plan will now go to the full Senate.

The House Redistricting Committee still needs to approve its version of the congressional map.