Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2022 Florida Legislature
2022 Florida Legislature

A Senate committee approves a new Florida congressional map

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published January 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
Aaron Bean, Ray Rodrigues
Phelan M. Ebenhack
/
AP
State Sen. Aaron Bean, left, reacts while drawing envelopes from a jar to determine the numbering of future districts during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in a legislative session, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Tallahassee. Watching is Sen. Ray Rodrigues.

The House Redistricting Committee still needs to approve its version.

The Senate Reapportion Committee on Thursday approved a new Florida congressional map with no discussion or debate.

Only one committee member, Democratic Sen. Audrey Gibson, voted against the plan, which adds a new 28th district in central Florida which should favor Republicans.

With nearly all Democrats on the committee voting for the map, it’s a sign that the plan meets that state’s constitutional requirement that districts be contiguous and drawn without benefitting a political party or candidate.

The plan will now go to the full Senate.

The House Redistricting Committee still needs to approve its version of the congressional map.

Politics / Issues2022 Florida LegislatureredistrictingAaron BeanRay Rodrigues
