DeSantis will lay out his 2022 agenda in Tuesday's State of the State speech
Florida Matters will provide live coverage of the speech, the Democratic response, and analysis, starting at 11 a.m.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is preparing to deliver the last State of the State speech of his first term as he seeks reelection and a possible 2024 presidential run.
He’ll likely outline a largely conservative agenda, ranging from attempts to prevent schools and businesses from teaching critical race theory to keeping undocumented immigrants from settling in Florida.
While three major Democrats are seeking to challenge DeSantis in November, the governor has paid little attention to them.
Instead, DeSantis has focused his criticism on President Joe Biden and the media, particularly when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.
DeSantis opposes vaccine and mask mandates and often describes Florida as a place for freedom, not lockdowns.