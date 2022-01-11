© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis will lay out his 2022 agenda in Tuesday's State of the State speech

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published January 11, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will likely outline a largely conservative agenda, ranging from attempts to prevent schools and businesses from teaching critical race theory to keeping undocumented immigrants from settling in Florida.

Florida Matters will provide live coverage of the speech, the Democratic response, and analysis, starting at 11 a.m. Click the live stream button at the top of this page.

LISTEN: Florida Matters explores the most important issues before the session

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is preparing to deliver the last State of the State speech of his first term as he seeks reelection and a possible 2024 presidential run.

He’ll likely outline a largely conservative agenda, ranging from attempts to prevent schools and businesses from teaching critical race theory to keeping undocumented immigrants from settling in Florida.

While three major Democrats are seeking to challenge DeSantis in November, the governor has paid little attention to them.

Instead, DeSantis has focused his criticism on President Joe Biden and the media, particularly when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis opposes vaccine and mask mandates and often describes Florida as a place for freedom, not lockdowns.

