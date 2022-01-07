© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues

DeSantis suspends two Sumter County commissioners charged with perjury

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published January 7, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST
Sumter County commissioners Oren Miller and Gary Search have been suspended after being charged with perjury. Photo: Joe Byrnes/WMFE/File
Prosecutors accused the commissioners of lying under oath during a criminal investigation into complaints that they had communicated about county business outside of public meetings.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Sumter County commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller on Thursday.

The men, both 71-year-old residents of The Villages, were charged last month with committing perjury during an investigation into possible Sunshine Law violations.

Investigators subpoenaed cellphone records and reported finding more than 40 calls between the two men, often near meeting times.

But when questioned, prosecutors say Search denied the cellphone calls and Miller claimed they had stopped months before they actually did.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Reached by phone Thursday afternoon, Miller said, quote, “I’m innocent. I will be vindicated.”

Joe Byrnes
