St. Petersburg Mayor-elect Ken Welch cancels inauguration ceremony after positive COVID test

St. Petersburg Mayor-elect Ken Welch tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and will quarantine at home for the next five days.

Though Welch said his symptoms are not serious, the diagnosis means he will have to cancel his inauguration ceremony scheduled for Thursday at City Hall.

Welch, who is St. Pete's first African American mayor, will be sworn in virtually from home on Thursday. He plans to provide a short speech.

Welch will work from home until he is cleared from isolation and plans to begin working from City Hall on Jan. 10.

“Let this serve as a reminder to all of us to get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” Welch said in a release announcing his positive test. “While this is disappointing, I am incredibly thankful that my current symptoms are not serious, and I keep in my thoughts and prayers all the families who have lost so much more to this pandemic. Though we will not be able to celebrate in person, let us keep front of mind the significance of the day – the day that we begin a journey together, as one community in one city, toward inclusive progress. We will have much more to celebrate together in the years to come.”

Welch was vaccinated and received a booster in November. He tested positive with a home kit on Monday morning and a PCR test later in the day confirmed the diagnosis.